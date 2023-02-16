Solar farm to be built at Knox County Regional Airport

After three years of negotiations, a solar developer has been chosen to build a half megawatt...
After three years of negotiations, a solar developer has been chosen to build a half megawatt solar farm at Knox County Regional Airport.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - After three years of negotiations, a solar developer has been chosen to build a half megawatt solar farm at Knox County Regional Airport.

County commissioners gave unanimous approval to the project Tuesday.

Airport Manager Jeremy Shaw tells TV5 the project was awarded to Pine Tree Solar of Hermon for more than $1.2 million.

He says the return on investment is about nine years.

The solar farm, which will sit on two acres, is projected to power not only the airport but other county facilities.

“For us, operating multiple runways, multiple facilities, maintenance buildings, runway lights, and stuff like that is considerable expense,” said airport manager, Jeremy Shaw. “Our initial investment was going to be about $11 million into solar, and that would have generated enough revenue to basically fund the entire airport.”

Shaw says the project is expected to be generating power by December, and once it’s finished, it will be hidden from public view.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Relationships
Healthy Living with Northern Light Health: Relationships
Viewer opinions on proposed license plate change
Viewer opinions on proposed license plate change
Camp Capella's upcoming Polar Dip Challenge
Camp Capella's upcoming Polar Dip
After pleading not guilty to multiple charges against him, Democratic State Rep. Clinton...
Maine lawmaker accused of forging signatures to fund campaign to resign