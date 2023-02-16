Solar farm to be built at Knox County Regional Airport

OWLS HEAD, Maine (WABI) - After three years of negotiations, a solar developer has been chosen to build a half megawatt solar farm at Knox County Regional Airport.

County commissioners gave unanimous approval to the project Tuesday.

Airport Manager Jeremy Shaw tells TV5 the project was awarded to Pine Tree Solar of Hermon for more than $1.2 million.

He says the return on investment is about nine years.

The solar farm, which will sit on two acres, is projected to power not only the airport but other county facilities.

“For us, operating multiple runways, multiple facilities, maintenance buildings, runway lights, and stuff like that is considerable expense,” said airport manager, Jeremy Shaw. “Our initial investment was going to be about $11 million into solar, and that would have generated enough revenue to basically fund the entire airport.”

Shaw says the project is expected to be generating power by December, and once it’s finished, it will be hidden from public view.

