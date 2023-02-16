Over $10 million invested in broadband connectivity for several towns

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Connectivity Authority and community members are celebrating more than 10-million dollars of investment for broadband expansion in Skowhegan, Madison, Cornville, and other communities.

Kendra Jo Grindle, the authority’s community capacity manager, says there’s a divide in the state when it comes to connectivity.

She says the pandemic forced people to see how bad it was because most people needed the internet for work and school.

Grindle says some towns still have service that was considered adequate in the 90s while others struggle more.

She says their goal is to make sure there’s universal high speed quality internet for the entire state.

“We have more funding to dole out in another application which will kick off later this year, and so, we have a lot of broadband activity happening across the state which is going to bring a lot of connections, but also coupled with all the digital equity and inclusion work that we’re going to be kicking off as well as in the State so that when a connection happens for a Mainer, they don’t just have a connection, they know how to use it, how to leverage it, and how to become more economic and socially resilient,” Grindle said.

12 applications for communities all over Maine have been approved for network designs.

The authority’s goal is to have broadband connections in all these towns by 2025.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.