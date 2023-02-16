Man suffers life threatening injuries after snowmobile crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say a man from Penobscot suffered life-threatening injuries after a snowmobile crash Wednesday night.

It happened near Bayview Road in Penobscot just after 7 p.m.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says a snowmobile driven by Isiah Reynolds, 23, went off of the road and into a ditch.

We’re told Reynolds was thrown from the sled after it rolled over.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

