Maine Legislature approves supplemental budget

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - After several weeks of hearings, the Maine Legislature has approved the supplemental budget.

It now goes to the governor’s desk for her signature.

The budget passed in the House by a vote of 113 to 21 and in the Senate 24 to 5.

The proposal got the unanimous support of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee and ensures the state will meet all of its financial obligations.

The supplemental budget contains no new programs but includes funding for a variety of needs. They include testing for so-called forever chemicals, hospitals and nursing facilities, and support for Maine Turnpike traffic enforcement and the Fire Marshal’s Office.

