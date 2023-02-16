Maine lawmaker accused of forging signatures to fund campaign to resign

WALDOBORO, Maine (WMTW) - After pleading not guilty to multiple charges against him, Democratic State Rep. Clinton Collamore, of Waldoboro, says he intends to resign.

Collamore is accused of forging signatures to get taxpayer money to fund his campaign.

The representative was indicted in December 2022 after an investigation by the Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices was sent to the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

He has been indicted on 20 counts of aggravated forgery, 12 counts of unsworn falsification, and one count of criminal violation of the Maine Clean Election Act.

“During the summer of 2022, Candidate Registrar Erin Gordon noticed a pattern in the contributor signatures on Mr. Collamore’s forms. The staff re-examined the forms and identified more than 30 contributors whose signatures did not seem genuine. Our opinion was that the candidate had signed for the contributors,” according to a memo from Commission Executive Director Jonathan Wayne.

Collamore received more than $14,000 in Maine Clean Election Act funds, according to the Commission.

After pleading not guilty, a judge set Collamore’s dispositional conference to March 20.

In addition to resigning, he says he has returned his salary and clean election fund money back to Augusta.

Collamore says he misinterpreted the rules when he signed the names of others on the required cards, and that every required donation of $5 to obtain the funds was made legitimately with donors signing their names onto checks. He denies any intent to defraud or deceive the government, which is the nature of the charge of aggravated forgery.

