Consignment shop has new location in Brewer

Peacock Consignment Boutique(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new place in Brewer to shop for women’s clothing!

Peacock Consignment Boutique, formerly in Bangor, has moved across the river.

The new location is on South Main Street in the building where Win-Win Thrift Store used to be.

Owner Anitra Laroche- Audet, said she’s happy to be in the new space and be seen by new customers.

She added that consignment is a great way to shop and save.

“If you’re not familiar with consignment, it’s a great opportunity to bring in the lovely things that you’re not using anymore. We sell them on your behalf. It’s just a great opportunity for folks to kind of keep things moving in the closet and for somebody else to get a great deal,” said Laroche- Audet.

For more information on the store, you can go to peacockconsignment.com

