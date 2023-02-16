Livermore Falls Select Board to appoint new fire chief

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The town of Livermore Falls is set to appoint a new fire chief.

Interim town manager Alex Pawson says the appointment will be made during the next Select Board meeting, set for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

That’s after the town lost its EMS license in December, when the previous town manager, Amanda Allen, failed to re-apply for the license, citing a lack of certified personnel.

Sources from inside and outside the Livermore Falls fire community spoke out to Maine’s Total Coverage in December, describing a failure of leadership from Allen including frequently firing employees and preventing key fire personnel from performing basic functions.

Since mid-December, first responders in surrounding communities have been assigned to emergency calls in Livermore Falls.

Allen has denied these allegations, but on Jan. 3, the Select Board voted to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Scales of Justice
Judiciary Committee advances Maine Supreme Court nominee
Whole Foods
Maine lawmakers target Whole Foods for blacklisting lobster
Whistle Pig Farm
MDI farm is helping horses and the community
Grayson Witham
Winterport 5-year-old receives needed kidney donation after one day on waiting list