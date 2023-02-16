Livermore Falls Select Board to appoint new fire chief

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The town of Livermore Falls is set to appoint a new fire chief.

Interim town manager Alex Pawson says the appointment will be made during the next Select Board meeting, set for Tuesday, Feb. 21.

That’s after the town lost its EMS license in December, when the previous town manager, Amanda Allen, failed to re-apply for the license, citing a lack of certified personnel.

Sources from inside and outside the Livermore Falls fire community spoke out to Maine’s Total Coverage in December, describing a failure of leadership from Allen including frequently firing employees and preventing key fire personnel from performing basic functions.

Since mid-December, first responders in surrounding communities have been assigned to emergency calls in Livermore Falls.

Allen has denied these allegations, but on Jan. 3, the Select Board voted to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

