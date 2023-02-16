Judiciary Committee advances Maine Supreme Court nominee

Scales of Justice(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to advance the state Supreme Court nomination of Justice Wayne Douglas to the full Senate for confirmation.

The vote for Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ nominee was 10-2, with Republican Reps. John Andrews of Paris and Rachel Henderson of Rumford, opposing the nomination. It now goes to the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Douglas, 71, of Old Orchard Beach, was first nominated to serve as a judge in 2002.

During his time on the Superior Court, Douglas has presided over the York County Treatment and Recovery Court, which monitors treatment and supervision of people facing criminal charges who commit to addressing their substance use disorder and mental health issues.

Douglas also initiated a mental health docket in York County to expedite cases involving people experiencing mental health issues.

