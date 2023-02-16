Husson students visit art gallery at St. Joseph campus

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bringing art and healing together. That’s what St. Joseph Healthcare is doing.

Art students from Husson University visited The Gallery at 900 on St. Joseph’s Broadway campus in Bangor.

The gallery is featuring “Robert Shetterly’s Art for Wellness - Americans Who Told the Truth” Exhibit.

The exhibit is part of St. Joseph Healthcare’s Healing Arts Program that aims to aid in healing and recovery, though art.

Husson students got the chance to explore a gallery right here in Bangor and learn more about the idea of healing with art.

Husson student, Hannah Van Savage said, “I definitely see a benefit to it because I know hospitals and facilities like this can cause people some nerves and some discomfort at times, but paintings and artwork can bring a sense of calmness to a lot of people.”

Husson student, Alexandra Young said, “I think it’s also really important for people to connect with the artwork on a more personal level, and I think that having it in such a public place allows that.”

For more information about this exhibit or the healing arts program, you can go to stjosephbangor.org/our-mission/healing-arts-program/

