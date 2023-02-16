Dry & Pleasant Today, Snow, Icy Mix & Rain Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Thursday looks good with morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Mild temperatures will continue with highs in the 40s to low 50s, warmest closer to the coast and to the south and west of Bangor. Clouds will thicken up tonight with precipitation developing around or shortly after midnight. Look for snow to develop across the north with sleet, freezing rain and rain elsewhere. Overnight lows will drop to the teens and 20s north to low and mid-30s closer to the coast.

Low pressure will bring us a messy day Friday. The latest data has shifted the storm track further south, taking the low through the Gulf of Maine, just off the Maine Coast. This more southerly track will allow colder air to move southward across the state as the day progresses, resulting in a more widespread icy mix of sleet and freezing rain for a good portion of the state. Plan on slippery travel conditions across much of the state Friday. Areas north of Greenville and Millinocket will see mainly snow with some sleet mixing in at times especially during the morning. From Greenville to Millinocket and points south to the Bangor Region, we’ll likely see an icy mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Coastal areas will see rain mixed with sleet and freezing rain at times. High temperatures for Friday will occur early in the day with highs in the teens to mid-20s north and upper 20s to mid and upper 30s closer to the coast. As colder air moves southward during the day, we’ll see those high temperatures falling to teens to near 20° across the north and 20s to near 30° closer to the coast by later in the day. This will also cause any mix or rain to change to some light snow and/or icy mix even along the coast before precipitation tapers off during the evening hours. Ice accumulations up to about .1″ will be possible for inland areas. Snowfall accumulations will be highest across far northern parts of the state where 6″-10″ will be possible, with some 12″ amounts possible across Northwest Aroostook County. Snowfall amounts will taper as you head southward with 2″-5″ across the Central Highlands and Southern Aroostook County, 1″-3″ around Danforth to Lincoln, Dover-Foxcroft and over towards Skowhegan and Farmington. Amounts drop to 1″ or less over Interior Downeast locales, the Greater Bangor Area and down to the Capital Region. Little to no accumulations expected along the coast.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for much of the state beginning tonight and continuing through Friday evening. (WABI)

High temps on Friday will occur early in the day. (WABI)

High temps will happen early Friday morning then fall as the day progresses with colder air moving in from the north. By late in the day... temperatures will be down to the teens to around 20° north and 20s to near 30° elsewhere. (WABI)

An icy mix of sleet and freezing rain is expected for a good portion of the state especially away from the coastline. This will lead to ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch in some spots. (WABI)

Highest snowfall totals from tonight through Friday evening will be across the far north where the bulk of the precipitation will fall as snow. Totals will quickly drop a you head southward across the state where more of a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected. (WABI)

High pressure returns to the area this weekend giving us some nice weather both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s. Sunday will be a bit warmer as southerly winds kick in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. Rain showers are likely as we start the work week Monday.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds this morning then increasing clouds this afternoon. Mild with highs in the 40s to around 50°. West wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow will develop across the north with mix and rain developing elsewhere around or shortly after midnight. Lows between 20°-36°, warmest along the coast. Winds will become northeast 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Snow and sleet north of Greenville to Millinocket, snow, sleet and freezing rain from Greenville and Millinocket southward to Bangor, icy mix and rain along the coast. Temperatures in the teens to mid-20s north and upper 20s to mid and upper 30s elsewhere. Temperatures will fall to the teens across the north and 20s elsewhere by late afternoon. Northeast wind become north 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.