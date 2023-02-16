‘Campaign for Ending Hunger’ reaches million-dollar goal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Credit Unions’ “Campaign for Ending Hunger” has announced it raised $1,000,434 in food and cash donations in 2022. It’s the first time in the campaign’s 33-year history that it broke the $1 million mark.

The money raised will help support Good Shepherd Food Bank, other organizations that help ease the burden of food insecurity, as well as schools, colleges, and other meal sites.

Maine has 50 credit unions with over 200 branches that participated in raising the funds.

“The money that they raise, they contribute back to their local economies, which is really the cool thing about this campaign,” said Jennifer Burke, Maine Credit Union League’s Assistant VP of Communications & Outreach. It’s coming in from local dollars, and it’s going out to local resources. I think that’s the special part about the campaign. It’s hyper local.”

For more information or to donate to this years Campaign for Ending Hunger, visit campaignforendinghunger.org.

