‘Campaign for Ending Hunger’ reaches million-dollar goal

Campaign for Ending Hunger
Campaign for Ending Hunger(Good Shepherd Food Bank/ Facebook)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Credit Unions’ “Campaign for Ending Hunger” has announced it raised $1,000,434 in food and cash donations in 2022. It’s the first time in the campaign’s 33-year history that it broke the $1 million mark.

The money raised will help support Good Shepherd Food Bank, other organizations that help ease the burden of food insecurity, as well as schools, colleges, and other meal sites.

Maine has 50 credit unions with over 200 branches that participated in raising the funds.

“The money that they raise, they contribute back to their local economies, which is really the cool thing about this campaign,” said Jennifer Burke, Maine Credit Union League’s Assistant VP of Communications & Outreach. It’s coming in from local dollars, and it’s going out to local resources. I think that’s the special part about the campaign. It’s hyper local.”

For more information or to donate to this years Campaign for Ending Hunger, visit campaignforendinghunger.org.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

University of Maine researchers monitoring local rise in brown-tail moth populations
University of Maine researchers monitoring local rise in brown-tail moth populations
Tea Time with Tammy
‘Tea Time with Tammy’ bring friends together
For families dealing with food insecurity, school vacation only makes things more difficult, as...
Loaves & Fishes embarks on ‘Hunger Doesn’t Take a Vacation’ Campaign
Over $10 million invested in broadband connectivity for several Towns
Over $10 million invested in broadband connectivity for several towns
New Maine license plate
State chickadee plate may be replaced by 1901 Maine flag