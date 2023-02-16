Bangor businesses prepare for boost from high school basketball tournament

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday’s the big day. Bangor’s Cross Insurance Center is getting ready to open its doors for the annual high school basketball tournament.

For businesses in the shadow of the Cross Center, and elsewhere around the Queen City, tourney time means more customers.

TV5 visited Geaghans on Main Street Thursday afternoon. Owner Peter Geaghan says with visitors from Downeast Maine to the County coming in, it feels like the neighborhood gets bigger every year.

He’s looking forward to seeing new faces as well as out-of-town regulars who make it a tradition to come back during February break.

“What I tell my staff, especially the ones that it’s new to them is it’s Friday every day. It’s really every day. You know, a Monday turns into a Friday, and it’s just really busy. It’s buzzing. My staff is thrilled to see everybody because it’s big for them, too,” said Geaghan. “I can tell you, not just restaurants, hotels, retailers downtown, it’s going to be open arms. Everybody’s very excited this week to see people from the coast and Northern Maine.”

Most Bangor hotels we spoke with Thursday said they were too busy for interviews. Regional tournament games at the Cross Insurance Center continue until next Saturday, February 25th.

