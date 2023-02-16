Bangor Area Wrestling Facebook group looking to grow sport on varsity level

Bangor Area Wrestling has a runner-up finish at Pine Tree Regionals under its belt
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Wrestling Facebook group is working to give wrestlers from Pre-K to 8th grade a chance to learn the sport.

Bangor Area Wrestling has a runner-up finish at Pine Tree Regionals under its belt
Bangor Area Wrestling has a runner-up finish at Pine Tree Regionals under its belt(WABI)

Coaches, wrestlers, and parents hope the interest builds to seeing the return of more local high school varsity programs to avoid travel time and expenses for independent wrestlers who have to go to other schools to train and go to competitions. Independent wrestlers’ performances do not count toward team totals.

“It was great to have them in the room, but when you’re scoring as a team and you’re all wearing the same color, you can really get pumped up when you see your teammate get a pin. You’re scoring as a team building towards that state trophy,” said Jordan Fogg, coach.

“We have to travel with the team everywhere. Sometimes if we’re going farther, we have to leave school earlier. It takes away from our education,” said Gavin Ashton, Brewer freshman.

Bangor Area Wrestling has a runner-up finish at Pine Tree Regionals under its belt.

You can find out about the workouts by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Madison's Callan Franzose reaches 1,000 point milestone
Madison's Callan Franzose reaches 1,000 point milestone
WABI High School Basketball Tourney Report
2023 Basketball Tournaments
Franzose said the help of his coaches and teammates, especially his senior classmates, led him...
Madison’s Callan Franzose reaches 1,000 point milestone
The players thanked their music teacher, Mark Neslusan, for instructing and directing the band
Bucksport pep band bringing the energy at Golden Bucks games