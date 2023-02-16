Bangor Area Wrestling Facebook group looking to grow sport on varsity level

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Area Wrestling Facebook group is working to give wrestlers from Pre-K to 8th grade a chance to learn the sport.

Bangor Area Wrestling has a runner-up finish at Pine Tree Regionals under its belt (WABI)

Coaches, wrestlers, and parents hope the interest builds to seeing the return of more local high school varsity programs to avoid travel time and expenses for independent wrestlers who have to go to other schools to train and go to competitions. Independent wrestlers’ performances do not count toward team totals.

“It was great to have them in the room, but when you’re scoring as a team and you’re all wearing the same color, you can really get pumped up when you see your teammate get a pin. You’re scoring as a team building towards that state trophy,” said Jordan Fogg, coach.

“We have to travel with the team everywhere. Sometimes if we’re going farther, we have to leave school earlier. It takes away from our education,” said Gavin Ashton, Brewer freshman.

You can find out about the workouts by visiting their Facebook page.

