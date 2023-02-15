Winterport 5-year-old receives needed kidney donation after one day on waiting list

Grayson Witham
Grayson Witham(The family of Grayson Witham)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - A heartwarming update to a story we’ve been following the last two months.

Grayson Witham, the Winterport 5-year-old in need of a kidney, has found a match.

Grayson, who has a rare genetic disorder called polycystic kidney disease, made it on the UNOS Deceased Donor Waiting List on Tuesday, which also marked National Organ Donor Day.

On top of countless trips to Portland for dialysis, Grayson had been in the hospital for hypertension and was expecting to be discharged on Wednesday.

Instead, he and his family are staying a little longer after they received the news they’d longed to hear for months.

”I looked at Grayson, and he knew, he cried,” Grayson’s mother, Brittany Moore, said. “He’s known all about it, he just started crying. We didn’t know what to think. We didn’t expect it this fast. He stole my phone, and I don’t even know how many people he called, just screaming, ‘I have a kidney!’ He just had so much happiness after all of his bad days he’s had recently.”

“Anything to make him go back to a normal five-year-old’s life,” she added.

Grayson’s mom tells us he will be going into surgery later Wednesday night.

