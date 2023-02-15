Winslow Community Cupboard now offering mobile food pantry in Waterville and surrounding Towns

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - “How do we get food to people that do not come to food banks? Do they have a phobia, do they not have transportation?” Bruce Bottiglierie, Director, Winslow Community Cupboard asked.

That’s what brought about the two mobile refrigerated trailers that can each hold $35,000 worth of food -- the directors of the Winslow Community Cupboard Food Pantry know the need is there -- but how do they get food in the hands and homes of those who need it?

”This started in October where we were awarded a grant through Good Shepherd and Healthy Northern Kennebec Coalition,” Bottiglierie said.

The grant was used to purchase the trailers that were parked outside the Notre Dame Church in Skowhegan Wednesday and by mid-afternoon, over 140 families stopped by for food.

”My saying is we would let you take as much as you want as long as you are going to use it and it doesn’t go to waste,” he said.

This is important because he says some people have as many as eight people in their families.

”We have experienced many people that have given us hugs, tears, thankfulness, and we are doing our job. If we are helping people with the food insecurity or the prices of increased food these day, we are working,” he said.

They also share their food with other food banks who do not get weekly food delivery for their community.

”Bingham Food Bank was here this morning taking some stuff for their food bank and that’s what Winslow Community Cupboard wants to do. We are a partner, we are a 501 (c) (3), we want to help, we want to help other food banks. and that’s what we are doing,” he said.

Although they are in several locations including four in Waterville and surrounding towns, the pantry is willing to expand if there is a need but they will need the community support to make it happen.

”There is only two of us right now that are able to tow these trailers around because we have vehicles. If I can find more support and volunteers, that are willing to help me with this specific program, the opportunities are endless,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.