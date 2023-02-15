Warrant issued for Bingham man in connection with Trenton burglary

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Bingham man in connection with a Trenton burglary.

Back in December, officials say they were called to the Moose Crossing Dysart’s for a burglary.

After an investigation, a warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Michail Harris.

Harris is facing charges of burglary, theft, and violating conditions of release.

Police also charged a juvenile from Somerset County with burglary who they say was involved in the burglary.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts you are asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 667-7575

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Sen. Angus King
Sen. King co-sponsors Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act
Corey Farley
St. Albans man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Saco Monday night.
Two people face charges after drug bust in Saco
Canaan man killed in ATV crash