Warrant issued for Bingham man in connection with Trenton burglary

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Bingham man in connection with a Trenton burglary.

Back in December, officials say they were called to the Moose Crossing Dysart’s for a burglary.

After an investigation, a warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Michail Harris.

Harris is facing charges of burglary, theft, and violating conditions of release.

Police also charged a juvenile from Somerset County with burglary who they say was involved in the burglary.

If you have any information on Harris’ whereabouts you are asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 667-7575

