Two people face charges after drug bust in Saco

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACO, Maine (WABI) - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Saco Monday night.

Police say Ted Libby, 35, of Hollis, and Andrea Hoyt, 26, of Old Orchard Beach, both ran away after their car was stopped.

Police say they were taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police say Libby had more than a half kilo of fentanyl, 45 grams of meth, 16 grams of cocaine, and prescription drugs on him.

Hoyt was taken into custody for refusing to submit to arrest and for outstanding warrants.

She is free on a bail.

Libby faces charges of aggravated drug trafficking and refusing to submit to arrest.

He’s being held without bail.

