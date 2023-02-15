Sweet sounds of love supplied by singing Valentines

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some overachieving significant others unleashed a romantic force to be reckoned with on the city of Bangor Tuesday.

The sound of Up Town filled the air.

In an annual tradition, this quartet of Cupid’s crooners make their way around the area delivering singing Valentine’s Day gifts.

Like one to Emily Fish.

“So cool. Thank you, Connor.” she said. “Well, so I heard the door alarm go off, and I thought we had a delivery. Is this on par with what he normally does. This is not what it usually does. We’re going out for tacos, so we’re gonna have to step that up I think.”

“Wonderful, wonderful,” added member Wayne Leighton. “That’s a great experience. We look forward to doing this every year, and it just fulfills my day.”

“It’s fun to sing to people and see them smile and kind of make their day, and it makes our day, too,” said Marie Nadeau.

“We get reactions from complete surprise to I’m going to kill him when I get home and yeah, it’s the best,” said Norman Springer. “Yeah, it really is great.”

If you missed them this year, fear not, Up Town will return again in 2024.

