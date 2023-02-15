String of lights visible in Maine sky has simple explanation

Starlink Satellite (Jason Tardy)
Starlink Satellite (Jason Tardy)(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There have been a few reports of bizarre lights in the sky Tuesday night.

We’ve been hearing from viewers asking if the lights might be related to other aerial objects that have been recently shot down across the United States.

But, according to our weather department, the answer is no.

The objects you’re seeing are actually Starlink satellites. Elon Musk’s company SpaceX first launched the satellites into orbit in 2019.

They are used to provide broadband internet to customers around the world.

If you’d like to see the satellites for yourself, there’s a website that allows you to find when they’ll be visible next.

It’s findstarlink.com

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Penobscot Island Air serves the Maine Penobscot Bay region and New England.
Penobscot Island Air Flight School celebrating one year anniversary
The Bangor JROTC and Bangor VFW held a ceremony in Davenport Park by the Battleship Maine...
Ceremony to remember those lost 125 years ago in USS Maine sinking
Collins among U.S. senators urging DHHS to release rest of LIHEAP funds
New Maine license plate
State chickadee plate may be replaced by 1901 Maine flag