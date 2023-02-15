String of lights visible in Maine sky has simple explanation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There have been a few reports of bizarre lights in the sky Tuesday night.

We’ve been hearing from viewers asking if the lights might be related to other aerial objects that have been recently shot down across the United States.

But, according to our weather department, the answer is no.

The objects you’re seeing are actually Starlink satellites. Elon Musk’s company SpaceX first launched the satellites into orbit in 2019.

They are used to provide broadband internet to customers around the world.

If you’d like to see the satellites for yourself, there’s a website that allows you to find when they’ll be visible next.

It’s findstarlink.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.