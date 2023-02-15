State chickadee plate may be replaced by 1901 Maine flag

New Maine license plate
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Your state of Maine issued standard chickadee license plate may soon fly away.

There is a proposal before the legislature to move on from the bird plate to one that features the 1901 Maine flag.

The chickadee plates have been around since 1999 and are starting to wear down, be less reflective, and peel.

It’s time for something new, and in government, it’s not always easy to get everyone to agree on something.

The 1901 Maine flag might be an exception.

“We see that sort of across the spectrum of all types of Mainers whether it’s on Sea Bags or a baseball hat or outside someone’s house. Everyone across Maine seems to have embraced it, and it fits really well on a plate,” said Emily Cook, Director of Communications at Maine Department of the Secretary of State.

People would still be able to have the same specialized plates if they so choose.

Anyone with a vanity license on a chickadee plate would hear from the state about getting an update.

A final decision will come from the legislature in the weeks ahead.

If passed, the chickadee plate would be phased out by the end of 2025.

