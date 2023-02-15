St. Albans man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans man will serve 23 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child nearly three years ago.

Corey Farley, 30, was sentenced this week.

He had been found guilty in December of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in July 2021 that a child under the age of 12 had been sexually assaulted.

The Sheriff’s Office says the assaults happened for several months in 2020.

As part of his sentence, Farley can’t have contact with the victim or their family.

He also can’t have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.