St. Albans man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

Corey Farley
Corey Farley(Somerset County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans man will serve 23 years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child nearly three years ago.

Corey Farley, 30, was sentenced this week.

He had been found guilty in December of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in July 2021 that a child under the age of 12 had been sexually assaulted.

The Sheriff’s Office says the assaults happened for several months in 2020.

As part of his sentence, Farley can’t have contact with the victim or their family.

He also can’t have contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Sen. Angus King
Sen. King co-sponsors Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act
Generic police lights
Warrant issued for Bingham man in connection with Trenton burglary
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Saco Monday night.
Two people face charges after drug bust in Saco
Canaan man killed in ATV crash