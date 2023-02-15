Some folks around Maine receive heating fuel for Valentine’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -On a day when folks are spreading love, Maine energy companies are spreading fuel.

Heating fuel, that is.

Maine Energy Marketers Association and its supporting members are delivering home heating fuel free of charge for some of their customers.

It’s their eighth “Fuel Your Love Day.”

Select customers are receiving a gift that warms their hearts and their homes.

Customers are not told ahead of time.

They are surprised with flowers, chocolates, and a fill-up.

We rode along with R.H. Foster, on one of their deliveries, and got to see the surprise, firsthand.

R.H. Foster Executive Manager, Katie Foster said, “We’re very, very excited for it. It’s one of our favorite programs, and it’s a program of the Maine Energy Marketers Association. So, they sponsored this for companies like R.H. Foster to participate in, and we love to participate every year, so this year we are making deliveries to 18 recipients.”

Foster said the selection process takes place throughout the year.

“We asked our customer service representatives to identify people that they’ve spoken with that may really benefit from a fill-up today or that they particularly enjoyed working with or something like that so we can do something nice for someone who may need it this time of year. We found that it was just particularly timely for people. Probably they need it more than ever at this time of year, you know, feels expensive, and we want to try to help people out to get through this February,” said Foster.

Foster adds that getting the opportunity to help folks on this special day and during such a cold time in Maine fills the hearts of everyone involved, every year.

“It’s really emotional, and it’s nice to be able to see how grateful people are and frankly, how surprised they are. I mean, they never expect to have us show up at their door and say we filled your tank for free. It’s just really nice to be able to do that for people, and it really warms your heart, makes you feel good about being able to do something nice, and it’s also really nice to be able to see our staff and our team to participate in it. It makes them really happy, too, and we love to be able to do it,” said Foster.

