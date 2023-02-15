Sen. King co-sponsors Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is working to help address a child care shortage across the nation.

King is co-sponsoring the Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act.

The bi-partisan bill would provide competitive grants for states to train child care workers and build or renovate child care facilities.

King says rural areas are too frequently becoming “child care deserts.”

The hope is this would provide funding to help limit or eliminate those gaps.

