Sen. King co-sponsors Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act

Sen. Angus King
Sen. Angus King(MGN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is working to help address a child care shortage across the nation.

King is co-sponsoring the Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act.

The bi-partisan bill would provide competitive grants for states to train child care workers and build or renovate child care facilities.

King says rural areas are too frequently becoming “child care deserts.”

The hope is this would provide funding to help limit or eliminate those gaps.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Corey Farley
St. Albans man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
Generic police lights
Warrant issued for Bingham man in connection with Trenton burglary
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Saco Monday night.
Two people face charges after drug bust in Saco
Canaan man killed in ATV crash