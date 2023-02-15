RSU 19 students get valentines treat for a 2nd year

HARTLAND, Maine (WABI) - For the second year in a row a Hartland family has been delivering valentines treats to students in RSU 19.

Crystal Davis, Rob McDougal and their seven boys started their project “A Smile for Students.”

The smiles come after they donate lollipops and pencils to each student in the district.

They say the idea behind the project is simple.

They want to make sure each and every individual student feels special on Valentine’s Day.

They added four more schools this year -- and delivered nearly 2600 lollipops and pencils.

We were there as they made students at Somerset Elementary School smile.

“We wanted to make sure that all of the students were included and got a valentines with a lollipop and so that’s important to us because we want every student in the district to know that they are loved and cared about even from people they don’t know,” Davis said.

”It is important to make sure everyone feels the same, nobody is left out, everyone is cared for and it is just a nice treat for everybody,” McDougal said

All of the candy and pencils are purchased by the family.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.