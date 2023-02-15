RSU 19 students get valentines treat for a 2nd year

For the second year in a row a Hartland family has been delivering valentines treats to...
For the second year in a row a Hartland family has been delivering valentines treats to students in RSU 19(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Maine (WABI) - For the second year in a row a Hartland family has been delivering valentines treats to students in RSU 19.

Crystal Davis, Rob McDougal and their seven boys started their project “A Smile for Students.”

The smiles come after they donate lollipops and pencils to each student in the district.

They say the idea behind the project is simple.

They want to make sure each and every individual student feels special on Valentine’s Day.

They added four more schools this year -- and delivered nearly 2600 lollipops and pencils.

We were there as they made students at Somerset Elementary School smile.

“We wanted to make sure that all of the students were included and got a valentines with a lollipop and so that’s important to us because we want every student in the district to know that they are loved and cared about even from people they don’t know,” Davis said.

”It is important to make sure everyone feels the same, nobody is left out, everyone is cared for and it is just a nice treat for everybody,” McDougal said

All of the candy and pencils are purchased by the family.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Multiple businesses across Maine have come together to work to prevent youth tobacco use and...
Businesses across Maine come together to prevent youth tobacco use
Bangor Humane Society
Adoption fees at Bangor Humane Society covered by local man and his dog
Gov. Janet Mills State of the Budget Address
State of the Budget: Gov. Mills set to address legislature Tuesday night
New Maine license plate
Bye, bye chickadee? Maine proposes new license plate