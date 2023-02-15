Portland Water District introduces new electric, meter-reading vehicle

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland Water District has a new electric meter-reading cruiser.

The electric-powered mustang costs around $32,000 and can travel around 200 miles per day.

Chris Crovo, with the Portland Water District, says the vehicle doesn’t need much maintenance to keep it running.

“The gas vehicles we used to spend about $600, $700 a year on maintaining them with oil changes and everything else we had to do these vehicles. They’re estimating about $150 a year so another savings.”

The Portland Water District has about 99 vehicles that are mostly gas-powered.

According to officials, they plan on transitioning more of their vehicles to electric over time.

