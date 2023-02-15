Minor injuries after Bangor vehicle rollover
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say driver inattention was the likely cause of a vehicle rollover on Birch Street Tuesday afternoon.
Officers say the vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied car and flipped on its side.
The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries.
The Bangor Fire Department cut off the vehicle’s roof to remove the driver.
The road was closed for a short time.
