Minor injuries after Bangor vehicle rollover

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say driver inattention was the likely cause of a vehicle rollover on Birch Street Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say the vehicle struck a parked, unoccupied car and flipped on its side.

The driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Bangor Fire Department cut off the vehicle’s roof to remove the driver.

The road was closed for a short time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Up Town Quartet
Sweet sounds of love supplied by singing Valentines
One University of Maine science lab is working toward a solution to PFAS.
Maine receives $19 million in federal PFAS aid
The Governor unveiled new, multi-million-dollar proposals for investments in education,...
Gov. Mills says Maine’s economy strong, proposes new investments in State Address
Snowmobile Accident
Millinocket man dies in snowmobile crash