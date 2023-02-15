Millinocket man dies in snowmobile crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - A Millinocket man is dead after he was struck by a logging truck while driving his snowmobile.

Maine Game Wardens say around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, 60-year-old John Michaud failed to stop at the Grand Lake Road crossing.

Officials say the truck driver attempted to stop the truck on the ice-covered road, but struck Michaud as the snowmobile entered the roadway.

Michaud died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

