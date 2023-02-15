MDI farm is helping horses and the community

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - People from around the world come to Mount Desert Island for rest and rejuvenation.

Horses need that, too.

Whistle Pig Farm has been rescuing and rehabilitating horses for six years now.

Owners Holly and Jamie Riordan moved to Maine to care for a family member and decided to stay a while.

“It’s been a journey. When I first arrived here, I was like a Baltimore, you know, getting your kids with higher SAT scores, and we were all going to Princeton and Goldman, you know, all this driven, and we came up here and everything was so simple. You know, think was a nice reset. It was a reset,” said Holly.

With Holly having a history with horses, they decided to get Eddie.

After that, the MDI community started inquiring about horseback riding and other equine activities with kids.

“And we started thinking about when you see how these little kids that are lost after that COVID relate to these animals. So, then I was kind of on this therapy piece. I was thinking, okay, let’s bring this full circle and it came to us. This has surprised us more than anyone of how much fun we’ve had,” added Holly.

Seeing horses recover and thrive has been rewarding for the Riordans.

Like the story of “Roo,” the pony found starving in a dog kennel brought to the farm by Maine Animal Welfare.

“It was so nice, you know, the Wednesday before, the 45 degree below zero weather to take in this this little pony who had been outside with no shelter at all. And, you know, provide her with a nice warm place blanket good food,” said Jamie.

I had the video, just come out of a dog pen, and she’d never stretched her legs. She’d never turned around. And when she ran across that field with her tail up in the air. That was the table right there. And that’s why we do it,” added Holly.

The Riordans are ready to move on to the next chapter in their lives, continuing the work with rehabbing and working with animals.

The farm is currently on the market and waiting for the right family to carry on the tradition of working with animals and the land of the beautiful waterfront farm.

“The notion of not just occupying the land but making use of it, preserving part of the history about Mount Desert Island is something that’s important to us,” said Jamie.

