Maine receives $19 million in federal PFAS aid

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. - (WABI) - Communities across Maine will receive nearly 19 million dollars from the EPA to address the presence of toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS in drinking water.

The money, which comes from the bipartisan federal infrastructure law, is meant to target small or disadvantaged communities most in need of assistance.

EPA administration called it one step of their comprehensive PFAS roadmap.

Maine’s funding is a portion of $2 billion allocated nationwide to prioritize infrastructure, test water, and source treatment.

