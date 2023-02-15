Madison’s Callan Franzose reaches 1,000 point milestone

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Madison’s Callan Franzose is the school’s latest 1,000 point scorer.

However, the individual accomplishment isn’t what Franzose is focused on as the Bulldogs take on Waynflete in a Class C South prelim on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

He’s had obstacles that have curtailed his basketball career, but he’s still made it to 1,000 points with Madison.

Now, Franzose wants to join his teammates for a trip to the Augusta Civic Center, where they’d draw top-seed Dirigo on Monday at 8:30 p.m. if they defeat Waynflete.

“I didn’t think I was ever going to do it not playing freshman year. Then, we had a shortened schedule sophomore year. I just fully committed to basketball and ended up doing it. I think we’ve been very overlooked this year. A lot of teams think that they can come into this and beat us because we started off 1-5. Now, we’re 11-7,” said Franzose, senior point guard.

Franzose said the help of his coaches and teammates, especially his senior classmates, led him to 1,000 points.

