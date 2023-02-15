Madison’s Callan Franzose reaches 1,000 point milestone

Franzose said the help of his coaches and teammates, especially his senior classmates, led him to 1,000 points
By Ben Barr
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Madison’s Callan Franzose is the school’s latest 1,000 point scorer.

Franzose said the help of his coaches and teammates, especially his senior classmates, led him...
Franzose said the help of his coaches and teammates, especially his senior classmates, led him to 1,000 points(WABI)

However, the individual accomplishment isn’t what Franzose is focused on as the Bulldogs take on Waynflete in a Class C South prelim on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

He’s had obstacles that have curtailed his basketball career, but he’s still made it to 1,000 points with Madison.

Now, Franzose wants to join his teammates for a trip to the Augusta Civic Center, where they’d draw top-seed Dirigo on Monday at 8:30 p.m. if they defeat Waynflete.

“I didn’t think I was ever going to do it not playing freshman year. Then, we had a shortened schedule sophomore year. I just fully committed to basketball and ended up doing it. I think we’ve been very overlooked this year. A lot of teams think that they can come into this and beat us because we started off 1-5. Now, we’re 11-7,” said Franzose, senior point guard.

Franzose said the help of his coaches and teammates, especially his senior classmates, led him to 1,000 points.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

The players thanked their music teacher, Mark Neslusan, for instructing and directing the band
Bucksport pep band bringing the energy at Golden Bucks games
He's one of 40 drivers to make the qualifying cut out of thousands of applicants
Norridgewock’s Parker White competing in the 2023 iRacing Coca-Cola Series
Special Olympics competition begins with Hermon Mountain opening ceremony
Special Olympics competition begins with Hermon Mountain opening ceremony
Husson wins NAC women's swimming and diving championship
Husson wins NAC women's swimming and diving championship