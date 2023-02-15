Folks in downtown Bangor are feeling the love

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -If you found yourself in the area, chances are you saw these two spreading some love around town.

Downtown Bangor Partnership wanted to bring some Valentine’s Day cheer to people downtown.

Business owners, customers, and those passing by received a Valentine that was handmade by the Bangor High School Art Club.

Executive Director of Downtown Bangor Partnership, Betsy Lundy and Bangor’s Queen of the Drag, Priscilla Poppycocks, made their rounds.

Lundy said, “Well, in downtown Bangor, we just thought it was about time to spread some love. So, we tried to think, who in Bangor embodies love, just like oozes it, just all of the things that we want. And we reached out to Priscilla and said Priscilla, will you come downtown and help us hand out Valentine’s and Valentine’s candy to people and just help everybody lift their spirits and feel the love of their community? And of course, she said, Yes.”

“Yes! And it’s been so fun! We’ve met so many people on the streets and in the businesses of downtown Bangor, and just sharing a little love and giving them a Valentine that were personally made, and they are so adorable,” said Poppycocks.

