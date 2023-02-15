Folks in downtown Bangor are feeling the love

Priscilla Poppycocks
Priscilla Poppycocks(Kaddie Sharpe)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -If you found yourself in the area, chances are you saw these two spreading some love around town.

Downtown Bangor Partnership wanted to bring some Valentine’s Day cheer to people downtown.

Business owners, customers, and those passing by received a Valentine that was handmade by the Bangor High School Art Club.

Executive Director of Downtown Bangor Partnership, Betsy Lundy and Bangor’s Queen of the Drag, Priscilla Poppycocks, made their rounds.

Lundy said, “Well, in downtown Bangor, we just thought it was about time to spread some love. So, we tried to think, who in Bangor embodies love, just like oozes it, just all of the things that we want. And we reached out to Priscilla and said Priscilla, will you come downtown and help us hand out Valentine’s and Valentine’s candy to people and just help everybody lift their spirits and feel the love of their community? And of course, she said, Yes.”

“Yes! And it’s been so fun! We’ve met so many people on the streets and in the businesses of downtown Bangor, and just sharing a little love and giving them a Valentine that were personally made, and they are so adorable,” said Poppycocks.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Snowmobile Accident
Millinocket man dies in snowmobile crash
Fuel Your Love
Some folks around Maine receive heating fuel for Valentine’s Day
For the second year in a row a Hartland family has been delivering valentines treats to...
RSU 19 students get valentines treat for a 2nd year
Multiple businesses across Maine have come together to work to prevent youth tobacco use and...
Businesses across Maine come together to prevent youth tobacco use