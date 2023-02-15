Dept. of Public Safety nominates new state fire marshal, appoints MDEA director

Maine
Maine(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - The Department of Public Safety has announced the nomination of a new state fire marshal as well as the appointment of a new director of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The public safety commissioner has appointed Richard Desjardins to serve as head of the MDEA.

Richard Desjardins
Richard Desjardins(Maine Department of Public Safety)

Desjardins is currently the director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

He will replace Roy McKinney who retired in December.

The commissioner also nominated Richard McCarthy to serve as the state’s next fire marshal.

Richard McCarthy
Richard McCarthy(Maine Department of Public Safety)

McCarthy is currently the assistant fire marshal and is a 22-year veteran of the agency.

His nomination must be approved by the Maine Senate.

He would replace Joe Thomas, who retired in December.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Whistle Pig Farm
MDI farm is helping horses and the community
Grayson Witham
Winterport 5-year-old receives needed kidney donation after one day on waiting list
Winslow Community Cupboard now offering mobile food pantry in Waterville and surrounding Towns
Winslow Community Cupboard now offering mobile food pantry in Waterville and surrounding Towns
Penobscot Island Air serves the Maine Penobscot Bay region and New England.
Penobscot Island Air Flight School celebrating one year anniversary