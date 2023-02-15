Dept. of Public Safety nominates new state fire marshal, appoints MDEA director

(WABI) - The Department of Public Safety has announced the nomination of a new state fire marshal as well as the appointment of a new director of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The public safety commissioner has appointed Richard Desjardins to serve as head of the MDEA.

Richard Desjardins (Maine Department of Public Safety)

Desjardins is currently the director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

He will replace Roy McKinney who retired in December.

The commissioner also nominated Richard McCarthy to serve as the state’s next fire marshal.

Richard McCarthy (Maine Department of Public Safety)

McCarthy is currently the assistant fire marshal and is a 22-year veteran of the agency.

His nomination must be approved by the Maine Senate.

He would replace Joe Thomas, who retired in December.

