Dept. of Public Safety nominates new state fire marshal, appoints MDEA director
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WABI) - The Department of Public Safety has announced the nomination of a new state fire marshal as well as the appointment of a new director of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
The public safety commissioner has appointed Richard Desjardins to serve as head of the MDEA.
Desjardins is currently the director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.
He will replace Roy McKinney who retired in December.
The commissioner also nominated Richard McCarthy to serve as the state’s next fire marshal.
McCarthy is currently the assistant fire marshal and is a 22-year veteran of the agency.
His nomination must be approved by the Maine Senate.
He would replace Joe Thomas, who retired in December.
