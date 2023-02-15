Collins among U.S. senators urging DHHS to release rest of LIHEAP funds

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - About 30 U.S. senators, including Maine’s Susan Collins, are urging the Department of Health and Human Services to release the rest of the low income home energy assistance funds approved by Congress for this year.

That amounts to about $1.5 billion.

Last November, the Biden Administration distributed more than $4.5 billion of that approved federal aid to states.

To date, Maine has received $42.5 million in LIHEAP aid.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills by providing payment and or energy crisis assistance.

