Ceremony to remember those lost 125 years ago in USS Maine sinking

The Bangor JROTC and Bangor VFW held a ceremony in Davenport Park by the Battleship Maine...
The Bangor JROTC and Bangor VFW held a ceremony in Davenport Park by the Battleship Maine Monument.(WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday marked the 125th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Maine.

The Bangor JROTC and Bangor VFW held a ceremony in Davenport Park by the Battleship Maine Monument.

With prayers, a rendition of taps, and a 21-gun salute, they remembered the 260 Americans who were killed in the explosion in Havana Harbor.

“It is extremely important, especially if we want to move further and advance as a country is to remember what happened to us in the past and what we did in the past, too,” said Bangor JROTC cadet Kathryn Leicht.

Public sentiment at the time of the explosion blamed Spain for the sinking of the ship leading to the Spanish-American War.

However, some researchers have since found it was likely a fire in the ammunition room as opposed to an attack although the official cause remains the subject of debate.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Penobscot Island Air serves the Maine Penobscot Bay region and New England.
Penobscot Island Air Flight School celebrating one year anniversary
Starlink Satellite (Jason Tardy)
String of lights visible in Maine sky has simple explanation
Collins among U.S. senators urging DHHS to release rest of LIHEAP funds
New Maine license plate
State chickadee plate may be replaced by 1901 Maine flag