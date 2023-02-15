Ceremony to remember those lost 125 years ago in USS Maine sinking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday marked the 125th anniversary of the sinking of the USS Maine.

The Bangor JROTC and Bangor VFW held a ceremony in Davenport Park by the Battleship Maine Monument.

With prayers, a rendition of taps, and a 21-gun salute, they remembered the 260 Americans who were killed in the explosion in Havana Harbor.

“It is extremely important, especially if we want to move further and advance as a country is to remember what happened to us in the past and what we did in the past, too,” said Bangor JROTC cadet Kathryn Leicht.

Public sentiment at the time of the explosion blamed Spain for the sinking of the ship leading to the Spanish-American War.

However, some researchers have since found it was likely a fire in the ammunition room as opposed to an attack although the official cause remains the subject of debate.

