Canaan man killed in ATV crash

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A man was found dead late Sunday on Sibley Pond with his all-terrain vehicle on top of him after an apparent alcohol-related crash, according to authorities.

Thomas Souza, 50, of Canaan, lived on property abutting the pond and a tenant who lives in another building on the property discovered his body at about 11 p.m.

According to the Morning Sentinel, game wardens believe the use of alcohol was a factor in the crash.

