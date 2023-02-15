Canaan man killed in ATV crash

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - A man was found dead late Sunday on Sibley Pond with his all-terrain vehicle on top of him after an apparent alcohol-related crash, according to authorities.

Thomas Souza, 50, of Canaan, lived on property abutting the pond and a tenant who lives in another building on the property discovered his body at about 11 p.m.

According to the Morning Sentinel, game wardens believe the use of alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Sen. Angus King
Sen. King co-sponsors Child Care Workforce and Facilities Act
Corey Farley
St. Albans man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
Generic police lights
Warrant issued for Bingham man in connection with Trenton burglary
Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Saco Monday night.
Two people face charges after drug bust in Saco