Businesses across Maine come together to prevent youth tobacco use

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Multiple businesses across Maine have come together to work to prevent youth tobacco use and promote a healthy workforce for the future.

Members of the coalition “Tobacco Free Maine Works” gathered at the State House in Augusta today.

They urged lawmakers to end the sale of flavored tobacco products including mint and menthol cigarettes saying those products are designed to attract and hook kids into becoming lifelong users.

They say smoking drains nearly 1.5 billion dollars from the Maine economy due to its associated health care cost.

“I think the youth is generally at risk, more at risk, and what we are trying to do is stop youth from starting to smoke because once you start then you are more likely to become addicted and become lifelong smokers so that is the point and attempt of the bill,” Sen. Jill Duson said.

Portland, Brunswick, Bangor and South Portland have passed ordinances ending the sale of flavored tobacco products.

