Brighter Sky, Mild Temps Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -As we head toward toward the weekend, our weather pattern is fairly active with a series of low pressure systems influencing our weather pattern. The first low is tracking to our north this evening, which is responsible for some rain showers moving across mostly inland and northern counties. Precipitation amounts will be fairly light, and mild temperatures means the precip will fall mostly in the form of rain.

Another low tracks our way tomorrow, so after a partly sunny start on Thursday, clouds will begin to build as we journey through the day. That low will spread some rain across the region Thursday night into Friday; the position of the low will draw in some colder air, so what begins as rain will transition to some snow and sleet in northern communities on Friday. Where the precipitation falls as mostly snow and sleet, expect about 1-3″ by the end of the day Friday. The rest of the Pine Tree State will see mostly rain.

The weekend looks pretty tame, with a fair amount of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will be the milder of the two weekend days, with highs near 30 Saturday, temperatures rising to around 40 Sunday.

Yet another low will slide our way Monday (President’s Day) from the Great Lakes, which will be responsible for plenty of clouds and showers as we begin tourney week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. Expect lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, mild, highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: Clouds, periods of rain with snow and sleet north of the Bangor region. Temperatures near 40.

Saturday: Sunny and brisk, with temperatures ranging in the 20s.Sunday: Partly sunny, milder, near 40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain showers.

