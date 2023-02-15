Becoming Cloudy This Morning, Few Rain Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will lift northward towards the region today. This will bring us increasing clouds this morning followed by the chance for some scattered rain showers this afternoon. The best chance for showers will be across the northern half of the state. A southerly breeze will usher warmer air into the region with high temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-40s for most spots this afternoon. Clouds and a southwesterly breeze will lead to a mild night tonight. Temperatures won’t drop much with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday looks like a good day overall with some morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds as the day progresses. Mild temperatures will continue Thursday with highs in the 40s to low 50s, warmest closer to the coast and to the south and west of Bangor. Low pressure is forecast to cross Northern Maine during the day Friday. The track of the storm will result in a wide range in temperatures from north to south across the state. Temperatures from Greenville to Millinocket northward will be in the 20s to low 30s resulting in precipitation falling as snow and mixed snow, sleet and rain while areas to the south see temps in the mid-30s to low 40s resulting in all rain. The steadiest precipitation will fall Friday morning through early afternoon before tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon and tapering off during the evening. Colder air will sink southward across the state during the afternoon causing temperatures to drop to the 20s to near 30° in most locales by evening. As the colder air takes over, any lingering rain showers may change to snow showers before ending. High pressure returns to the area this weekend giving us some nice weather both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers possible this afternoon, especially over the northern half of the state. Highs between 39°-48°. South wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible, strongest gusts along the coast.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows between 36°-44°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Mild with highs in the 40s to around 50°. West wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Friday: Snow and mixed precipitation Greenville to Millinocket northward, rain likely elsewhere. Temperatures in the 20s to low 30s north and mid-30s to low 40s elsewhere.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

