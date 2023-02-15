Adoption fees at Bangor Humane Society covered by local man and his dog

Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Humane Society(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some people in Bangor who were looking to add a furry addition to their family on Valentines Day did so for free.

Anyone who adopted Tuesday at the Bangor Humane Society had their adoption fee covered by James Spear and his dog, Haley.

It’s Haley’s birthday, and she was excited to give the gift of a forever home in exchange for some pats.

Funding these adoptions came from Spear’s realty company, Sold by Spear.

Haley wasn’t the only one getting a birthday surprise.

“I’m going to be 80 years old tomorrow, and I just gotta new dog,” said Judith Fox of Bangor.

“Oh, this is a blessing for me. You know, I miss my other dog so much, and this one here is going to be a great blessing,” Fox said of her new dog Moses.

“We had a really great turnout last year, and I think that every year that we do it will continue to grow. And Haley’s always really excited as well,” said Spear.

This is the second year Spear has sponsored adoptions at the Bangor Humane Society.

