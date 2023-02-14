Skowhegan man killed after head-on crash in Guilford

Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade(Credit: MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man was killed Tuesday morning after a head-on crash in Guilford.

It happened on Route 15 near the Blaine Avenue intersection.

Police say a pick-up truck crossed into the lane of a tractor trailer, hitting it head-on.

We’re told the driver of the pick-up, 64-year-old Michael Steward, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Officials are investigating what caused the truck to veer into the lane of the tractor trailer.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Lawyer: Pamela Smart, serving life sentence, asks for hope
Police: Maine man attacks deputy, K-9 during fight following car fire
New airline to serve Portland Jetport
Northern Light EMMC accused of not getting patient timely blood transfusion before death