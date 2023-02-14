Skowhegan man killed after head-on crash in Guilford

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Skowhegan man was killed Tuesday morning after a head-on crash in Guilford.

It happened on Route 15 near the Blaine Avenue intersection.

Police say a pick-up truck crossed into the lane of a tractor trailer, hitting it head-on.

We’re told the driver of the pick-up, 64-year-old Michael Steward, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Officials are investigating what caused the truck to veer into the lane of the tractor trailer.

