Sen. King introduces bill to ban TikTok in America

Senator Angus King
Senator Angus King(WAGM)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is among a group of lawmakers looking to ban social media platforms, including TikTok, owned by certain foreign nations.

The Independent King and Republican Senator out of Florida Marco Rubio introduced the bill, which they say protects Americans from foreign spying from China, Russia and “several other countries of concern.”

King cited the Chinese Communist Party’s potential to access TikTok user data and exploit American information as a national security risk.

TikTok is owned by a Chinese company and is banned on state-owned devices across 30 states, including Maine, as well as most federal devices.

Platforms that fall under the criteria would be able to continue operating in the United States if they relocated or sold to a friendly nation within 30 days of the law’s passage.

Maine 10-year-old enjoys Super Bowl LVII as Robert Kraft's guest
