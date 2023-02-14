Scattered showers on Wednesday

By Emilie Hillman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure remains over the region this evening. Clouds will slowly increase overnight and Wednesday morning ahead of a frontal system that will pass Wednesday night. Scattered rain showers are possible across the region with a few snow showers in the north. The wind will also pick up a bit as well. Rain and snow showers will continue overnight and taper off early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week. Highs for some inland locations will climb to the low 50s! Another low pressure system will move in by the end of the week and bring an additional round of rain and snow showers Thursday night and Friday. Highs will still be above average on Friday but will cool significantly Friday night behind a cold front. Highs will struggle to reach average on Saturday, but warm up again on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 14-26°. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs 40-45°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s to low 50s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers in the morning and snow showers mixing in in the afternoon as temperatures drop. Highs in the upper 30s to low 50s south. Breezy west wind.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s to low 30s. West wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

