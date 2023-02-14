RSU 22 students mark Children’s Dental Health Month

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - February is National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Nearly one thousand pre-k to fifth grade students from across RSU 22 are getting quite the lesson in dental health.

Colleen Jolley is a dental hygienist, member of the school board, and a parent of two students in Hampden.

She provided an educational video to help teach students the importance of healthy oral habits.

At the McGraw School Monday, students were able to watch a couple of short videos and even went home with their very own toothbrush, toothpaste, and floss.

“We focus a lot on literacy and math, but there are other pieces of education that you know, health and how to have a healthy lifestyle that we want to emphasize for our youngest learners, too,” Principal at McGraw School Matt Lindeman said.

“You’re never too young to start taking care of your health and being responsible for it, and that’s kind of what we’re always trying to teach kids is to be responsible for themselves. And this is just another way of doing that,” Jolley said.

The school says it’s wonderful seeing the smiles on the faces of students and staff.

They consider this program a success that they want to make an annual tradition.

