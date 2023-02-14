Police: Maine man attacks deputy, K-9 during fight following car fire

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Maine (WMTW) - Police say a man from Bath attacked a police K-9 and a sheriff’s deputy during a fight following a car fire in Richmond.

A Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputy went to Main Street just after 4 a.m. Monday following a report of a vehicle off the road and on fire. When the deputy arrived, he saw the vehicle on fire and two men fighting nearby.

Police say the driver of the vehicle attacked the other man who had witnessed the fire and called for help.

Police say as the deputy investigated, the driver challenged the deputy to a fight and then tried to punch the deputy. The deputy was hurt during the ensuing struggle. The deputy was able to get his K-9, Hero, out of his cruiser and command him to get the suspect.

Police say the suspect, Shane Sawler, 46, grabbed Hero and slammed him onto the pavement. Hero was able to quickly recover, bite and hold Sawler until the deputy was able to handcuff him.

Sawler was treated at the hospital for injuries sustained as a result of being bitten. The deputy was also treated and released for his injuries.

Sawler was facing a list of charges, including assault on an officer, unlawful interference with a law enforcement dog, operating under the influence and assault. He was also being held on a probation violation.

