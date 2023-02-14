Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser

Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the cold on the side of the road.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Police in Alaska gave a ride to an unusual passenger after a concerned resident called them about the animal’s exposure to the cold weather.

The Anchorage Police Department made a Facebook post saying they picked up a pig in the Fairview area. They said someone saw the animal standing on the side of the road and that he “looked cold.”

“We’re all familiar with refrigerated bacon, we just never thought we’d respond to a call for service related to that topic,” the department said in the post.

Officers said they promptly drove the pig, whose name is Elvis Pigsly, back home to his owners.

The officers also said Elvis was quite friendly.

The department said the incident was similar to another that took place nearly a year ago when they received a call for a turkey attempting to make its way into a convenience store.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a media conference after a meeting of...
Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign,’ US says
A church service in Kentucky is being described as a movement that only God could orchestrate...
Hundreds participate in church service that is lasting nearly a week
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose
A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Slain students were ‘incredibly loved,’ ‘tremendous’ leaders
Gov. Janet Mills State of the Budget Address
State of the Budget: Gov. Mills set to address legislature Tuesday night