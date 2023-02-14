New airline to serve Portland Jetport

Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flight from Maine to four cities
(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - People traveling from Maine will soon have a new option.

Breeze Airways announced service from the Portland International Jetport on Tuesday. Breeze will offer year-round nonstop flights from Portland to Charleston, South Carolina and Tampa, Florida as well as seasonal summer service to Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Service to Tampa will be on Wednesdays and Fridays starting May 17. Service to Charleston will be Mondays and Fridays starting May 19.

Service to Norfolk and Pittsburgh will both be on Mondays and Fridays from June 2 through Sep. 5.

Breeze is offering introductory fares from Portland starting at $39 one way. That introductory offer is only good through Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. for travel by Sep. 5, 2023.

Passengers flying on Breeze can choose from three different fare bundles known as “nice,” “nicer” and “nicest.” The only service from Portland with the “nicest” option is the flights to Tampa because that is the only route from Portland that will use the Airbus A220 plane. Passengers can also add a First Class seat to their “nice” or “nicest” bundles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways to Portland, Maine” said Paul Bradbury, Airport Director. “As Maine’s Home Airport, we are focused on providing Mainers the non-stop destinations they desire. Today’s announcement by Breeze adds four new non-stop destinations, and their ‘Seriously Nice’ level of service pairs well with our industry-recognized passenger experience and the overall essence of Maine.”

Breeze now offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to a flight’s scheduled departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
Carmel Road North in Newburgh
UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Newburgh crash
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Lawyer: Pamela Smart, serving life sentence, asks for hope
Police: Maine man attacks deputy, K-9 during fight following car fire
Single Vehicle Fatality on Thousand Springs Grade
Skowhegan man killed after head-on crash in Guilford
Northern Light EMMC accused of not getting patient timely blood transfusion before death