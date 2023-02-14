New airline to serve Portland Jetport

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - People traveling from Maine will soon have a new option.

Breeze Airways announced service from the Portland International Jetport on Tuesday. Breeze will offer year-round nonstop flights from Portland to Charleston, South Carolina and Tampa, Florida as well as seasonal summer service to Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Service to Tampa will be on Wednesdays and Fridays starting May 17. Service to Charleston will be Mondays and Fridays starting May 19.

Service to Norfolk and Pittsburgh will both be on Mondays and Fridays from June 2 through Sep. 5.

Breeze is offering introductory fares from Portland starting at $39 one way. That introductory offer is only good through Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. for travel by Sep. 5, 2023.

Passengers flying on Breeze can choose from three different fare bundles known as “nice,” “nicer” and “nicest.” The only service from Portland with the “nicest” option is the flights to Tampa because that is the only route from Portland that will use the Airbus A220 plane. Passengers can also add a First Class seat to their “nice” or “nicest” bundles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Breeze Airways to Portland, Maine” said Paul Bradbury, Airport Director. “As Maine’s Home Airport, we are focused on providing Mainers the non-stop destinations they desire. Today’s announcement by Breeze adds four new non-stop destinations, and their ‘Seriously Nice’ level of service pairs well with our industry-recognized passenger experience and the overall essence of Maine.”

Breeze now offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to a flight’s scheduled departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.