Maine 10-year-old enjoys Super Bowl LVII as Robert Kraft’s guest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -One Central Maine boy had the weekend of a lifetime at Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona.

This is the moment that 10-year-old Kellan Tilton first took in the view before the Big Game.

Kellan is a cancer survivor and wheelchair football participant who also raises money and awareness for childhood cancer.

He and his father were special guests of Patriots owner Robert Kraft - and they sure enjoyed themselves.

Whether it was dancing to “Jump Around” or cheering on Kadarius Toney’s big punt return, Kellan made sure to savor every moment.

