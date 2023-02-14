Crave Maine in Winterport whips up Valentine’s Day recipes during TV 5 Morning News

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Valentine’s Day is for love and food.

Crave Maine in Winterport could be your place to treat that special someone this Valentine’s Day.

Owner Timothy Lewis showed off several recipes on the Valentine’s Day Menu during our TV 5 Morning News on Tuesday.

Some of the recipes and ingredients are listed below:

Chimichurri Sauce

Servings: 8

Ingredients ● 1 1/2 cups well packed (42g) fresh parsley* ● 1/2 cup well packed (20g) fresh cilantro ● 1/4 cup (9g) fresh oregano or 1 tsp dried ● 1/4 small red onion or one small shallot ● 3 garlic cloves ● 3 Tbsp red wine vinegar ● 2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice ● 1 tsp salt, or to taste ● 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes (optional, more or less to taste) ● 3/4 cup olive oil.

Instructions By Hand Method 1. Finely chop parsley, cilantro, oregano, onion (should have 1/4 cup minced red onion) and garlic (1 Tbsp). Add to a mixing bowl along with all remaining ingredients. Stir to blend. Food Processor Method 1. If using a food processor no need to pre-chop herbs and you’ll only need to roughly chop onion and garlic. Add red onion, garlic, red wine vinegar, lemon juice and salt to a food processor. Pulse, stopping and scraping down sides occasionally until finely minced. 2. Add in parsley, cilantro, oregano and red pepper flakes then pour in olive oil while pulsing several times until herb leaves are finely minced (they should have some body and texture). 3. Spread over meat, poultry, seafood or vegetables or use as a marinade.

Sautéed Potato Gnocchi

Fresh potato Gnocchi

Whole Butter

Fresh sage

Dukkah

Dukkah (Egyptian warm spice)

Products: 3/4 tsp Coriander, ground

Baking & Spices

1/4 tsp Fennel seeds

1/2 tsp Sea salt

1/4 cup Sesame seeds Nuts & Seeds

3/4 tsp Cumin, ground

1/2 cup Hazelnuts, raw

1/4 cup Pistachios, raw

Combine all ingredients (except sesame seeds) into a food processor and pulse lightly Add toasted sesame seeds last.

Winter Salad ingredients:

Carrot ribbons

Pomegranate seeds

Vine ripe tomatoes

Goat cheese Prosciutto

Green onion vinaigrette.

For more info, you can visit their website at www.cravemaine.com.

