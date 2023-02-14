Bye, bye chickadee? Maine proposes new license plate

New Maine license plate
New Maine license plate(State of Maine)
By WMTW
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A new standardized plate for Mainers may be on the way.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Deputy Secretary of State for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Cathie Curtis proposed a new plate featuring the 1901 Maine flag.

The plates will have a navy blue star and a dark green pine tree on the left side.

The mockup shows MAINE will be featured at the top, with VACTIONLAND underneath your license number.

The new plate, if approved, would replace the current chickadee which was introduced 24 years ago in 1999.

