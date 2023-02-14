Bucksport pursuing waterfront renovations

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bucksport is making some changes by the waterfront.

Consultants are studying the economic and resiliency impacts of improving the waterfront walkway.

Town officials say the goal is to lengthen the season the walkway is usable, prevent storm damage, and encourage business development.

At the same time, the town is undertaking a $3.4 million dollar dock renovation project.

This is aimed at making the dock ADA accessible and providing year-round floats.

Officials say expanding the season offers more opportunity.

”You’d be able to potentially use the walkway year-round, which would then make the waterfront entrances to buildings more attractive to businesses. If you do both projects simultaneously, you get the best of both worlds with the biggest impact,” Director of Community/Economic Development Richard Rotella said.

Rotella says their goal is to have work complete by the end of the 2024 tourist season.

